21 structures burnt in Bhola

BHOLA, Jan 8: At least 20 shops and a saw mill were gutted fire in separate incidents in Borhanuddin and Monpura Upazila of the district in three days.

At least 20 shops were gutted by fire in Borhanuddin Upazila on Thursday morning.

Locals said the fire originated from an electric short circuit in a shop at Mirzakalu Khasmahal Bazar at around 9:30am, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

Being informed, seven fire fighting units from Borhanuddin, Sadar and Lalmohan upazilas rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze after two and a half hours of frantic effort, said Bhola Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Abdur Razzak.

The affected traders claimed the damage caused by the fire worth about Tk 3 core.

Borhanuddin Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Saifur Rahman visited the scene and ensured to provide some assistance to the affected people.

On the other hand, a fire broke out at a saw mill in Monpura Upazila of the district at the early hours on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a saw mill owned by Abdul Halim Faruk next to Chowdhury Bazar in the upazila.

Monpura Fire Service and Civil Defence Official Abu Saiduzzaman said being informed by emergency number '999', fire service personnel rushed to the scene and douse the blaze.

The fire might have originated from a cigarette flame, he added.

Officer-in-Charge of Monpura Police Station Sayeed Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken after investigation in this connection.



