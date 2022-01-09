Anwar Hossain

LAXMIPUR: Professor Anwar Hossain, former union parishad chairman of Char Alexander in Ramgati Upazila of the district and brother of former lawmaker Mosharef Hossain, died of old-age complications on Friday night. He was 78.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Balurchar area in the upazila on Saturday noon.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left behind his wife, one son, five daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Abdul Halim

BETAGI, BARGUNA: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdul Halim, president of District Communist Party, died of heart failure at Delta Medical College Hospital in Dhaka at 2:30pm on Wednesday. He was 74.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held in Balaibunia Village under Buramajumder Union in Betagi Upazila at 10am on Wednesday.

After his second namaz-e-janaza on Barguna Eidgah Field in the afternoon, he was buried with state honour at District Intellectuals' Graveyard.

FF Abdul Halim left behind his wife, one son, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.







