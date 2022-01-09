Covid-19: One more dies, 62 more infected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 8: One more person died of and 62 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

One more person died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said the deceased had been suffered with the virus symptoms.

Some 31 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of ten more people have tested positive for the virus in four districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,999 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, four are in Pabna, three in Bogura, two in Chapainawabganj and one in Rajshahi districts.

A total of 1,692 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 687 were from Bogura, 327 from Rajshahi including 209 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 96,337 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 12 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

Earlier, some 52 more people have tested positive for the virus in seven districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,989 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, 21 are in Rajshahi, 11 in Pabna, five in Natore and Bogura each, four in Naogaon and Sirajganj each, and two in Joypurhat districts.

A total of 1,692 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the total deceased, 687 were from Bogura, 327 from Rajshahi including 209 in the city and 175 from Natore districts as one new fatality was reported in the division during the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 96,325 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 17 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.







