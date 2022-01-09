Three found dead in two districts

Three people including a young girl and a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Gopalganj, in two days.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Two people including a young girl were found dead in Kamalganj Upazila of the district in two days.

Police recovered the body of a young man from Shamshernagar Tea Garden area in the upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Munda, 20, son of Munda, a resident of Baghichhara Tea Garden area in the upazila.

Police sources said Ajay Munda went to a water body in Shamshernagar Tea Garden area on Thursday afternoon to take bath, but did not return home.

Later, tea labourers spotted his body in the area on Friday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The family members of the deceased said Ajay was an epilepsy patient. He might have drowned in the water body while taking bath in it.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Shamshernagar Police Outpost Sohel Rana confirmed the incident.

Earlier, police recovered the hanging body of a young girl from Shamshernagar Tea Garden area in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Monika Rajbhar, 15, daughter of late Ramswami Rajbhar, a resident of Rajbhar Tilla in Shamshernagar Tea Garden of the upazila.

She passed in the SSC examination this year.

Shamshernagar Police Outpost SI Sohel Rana said the family members spotted the body of Monika hanging from the ceiling of the kitchen in the house at around 11am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police suspect that she might have committed suicide.

Filing of two separate cases with Kamalganj Police Station is underway in this connection, the SI added.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a woman from her residence in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdous Jannati, 32, wife of Mostafa Molla, a resident of Hatbaria Village in the upazila. She worked as a housemaid at Karpara Union Alim Madrasa in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Jannati's minor daughter Tasin spotted the body of her mother at the bathroom in the house in the moring.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Police primarily suspect that Jannati might have been raped before being killed.

However, police are investigating the matter.

Boultali Police Outpost SI Md Mukul Hossain Sarder confirmed the incident.







