Rotary launches Free Friday Clinic in Jashore

JASHORE, Jan 8: Rotary Club of Jashore West has launched a Free Friday Clinic in Police Lines area in the district town.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Abu Shaheen inaugurated the clinic on Friday morning as chief guest.

President of Jashore West Rotary Club Wahiduzzaman presided over the programme.

Rotary Assistant Governor Wahiduzzaman Bablu, Free Friday Clinic Chairman Syed Masudur Rahman, incoming president Shakirul Kabir Riton, and club secretary Shafiqul Kabir Apu, among others, were also present at the event.

On the first day of the launch, more than hundred of patients were provided free medical services and medicines.

This clinic will run every Friday from 9:30am to 11:30am to serve the needy people.










