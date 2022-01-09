Floating fuel depot at Chilmari remains empty for one year



The floating fuel oil depot on the Brahmaputra River. photo: observer

Transport fares have increased. Dealers are realising extra money from subscribers. Tractor Owner Nazrul islan said, "I am purchasing per litre diesel at Tk 65.65 instead of previous Tk 63".

After latest adjustment of fuel price by the government, the purchase rate of fuel from depot has been fixed at Tk 77.51 per litre. Now per litre diesel is being purchased from local fuel traders at Tk 80.35.

Shallow machine-based boat proprietor Golam Hossain said, "I would purchase per litre diesel at Tk 63 and later per litre was purchased at Tk 65.65 before the latest fuel price increase. Now per litre is purchased at Tk 80.35."

A ferry boat passenger Abdul Jabbar said, earlier per passenger fare from Chilmari to Rowmari was Tk 70; it has been increased to Tk 80; at present Tk 100 fare is realised; and low-income passengers are hiccupping to pay the extra fare.

In-Charge Ayub Ali of Meghna Petroleum-Chilmari said, the vassal used for bringing fuel is in need of repairing; and the repairing is likely to be completed soon.

In-Charge of Jamuna Depot said, fuel laden vassal cannot come due to reduced navigability in the Brahmaputra River.

In-Charge Md Mahsin of Meghna Depot said, there is only one vassal, Madhukar, for Chilmari Depot; but it has been unfit for the use to bring fuel.

Both in-charges informed, according to discussions with authorities, fuel vassal will start coming by last week of January.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahbubur Rahman said, the talk has been held with depot supervisors, and fuel will come soon.







