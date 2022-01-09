Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 January, 2022, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Floating fuel depot at Chilmari remains empty for one year

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

The floating fuel oil depot on the Brahmaputra River. photo: observer

The floating fuel oil depot on the Brahmaputra River. photo: observer

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 8: The floating fuel oil depot in the Brahmaputra River in Chilmari Upazila of the district has been empty for the last one year. Subscribers are in great disarray. Dealers of Kurigram and Lalmonirhat districts have to purchase oil from Parbatipur oil depot.
Transport fares have increased. Dealers are realising extra money from subscribers. Tractor Owner Nazrul islan said, "I am purchasing per litre diesel at Tk 65.65 instead of previous Tk 63".
After latest adjustment of fuel price by the government, the purchase rate of fuel from depot has been fixed at Tk 77.51 per litre. Now per litre diesel is being purchased from local fuel traders at Tk 80.35.
Shallow machine-based boat proprietor Golam Hossain said, "I would purchase per litre diesel at Tk  63 and later per litre was purchased at Tk 65.65 before the latest fuel price increase. Now per litre is purchased at Tk 80.35."
A ferry boat passenger Abdul Jabbar said, earlier per passenger fare from Chilmari to Rowmari was Tk 70; it has been increased to Tk 80; at present Tk 100 fare is realised; and low-income passengers are hiccupping to pay the extra fare.
In-Charge Ayub Ali of Meghna Petroleum-Chilmari said, the vassal used for bringing fuel is in need of repairing; and the repairing is likely to be completed soon.
In-Charge of Jamuna Depot said, fuel laden vassal cannot come due to reduced navigability in the Brahmaputra River.
In-Charge Md Mahsin of Meghna Depot said, there is only one vassal, Madhukar, for Chilmari Depot; but it has been unfit for the use to bring fuel.
Both in-charges informed, according to discussions with authorities, fuel vassal will start coming by last week of January.   
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahbubur Rahman said, the talk has been held with depot supervisors, and fuel will come soon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death of 500 FFs in mine explosion in ’72  recalled
21 structures burnt in Bhola
Obituary
Covid-19: One more dies, 62 more infected in Rajshahi
Three found dead in two districts
Rotary launches Free Friday Clinic in Jashore
Floating fuel depot at Chilmari remains empty for one year
Khulna City dwellers asked to maintain health rules strictly


Latest News
Afghan foreign minister in first trip to Iran
Prepare for next national polls, Quader urges BNP
Webb telescope fully deployed in space: NASA
Perilous roads in Bangladesh; 6,284 killed in 2021: RSF
BB gives Padma Bank 'unethical and fraudulent' advantage: TIB
I won't let you get Boat symbol again: Nanak tells Shamim Osman
'What can I do if Ivy doesn't get support from her MP?'
Mujib Barsho extended upto March 31
Rickshaw fare can be paid thru mobile phone ‘tap’
Ivy terms Taimur as ‘godfather’s candidate’
Most Read News
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Stricter restrictions in one to two days: Health Minister
Turning regional connectivity meaningful
Section 144 in B'baria: 3 BNP leaders detained
Covid infection continues to rise
Omicron spread due to mix of factors: WHO
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Bangladesh not alone while dealing with Rohingya crisis: Turkish Minister
Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after he renounces nationality
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft