Khulna City dwellers asked to maintain health rules strictly

KHULNA, Jan 8: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque asked city dwellers to maintain health guidelines including wearing regular masks to combat coronavirus as the deadly disease is further rising.

"We are now in risky situation as coronavirus, especially omicron, new variety of Covid-19, has spread in India, neighboring country of Bangladesh," he as chief guest said at a meeting of Khulna city and district coronavirus prevention committee held in the deputy commissioner's conference room on Thursday.

Mayor Khaleque stressed the need of increasing awareness side by side taking all-out preparations before spreading newly shape of coronavirus.

He directed to keep all markets and shopping malls shut from 8pm to 6am from January 11, saying transportation of necessary commodities and vegetables will remain open during the period.

Chaired by DC Md Moniruzzaman, the meeting was addressed by Civil Surgeon Dr Niaz Mohammad, KCC Chief Executive Officer Laskar Tazul Islam, Superintendent of Police Md Mahbub Hasan, Chief Executive Officer of Khulna Zila Parishad Md Asaduzzaman, Deputy Information Officer of Khulna Press Information Department Zenat Ara Ahmed and Khulna Press Club President S M Nazru Islam,

One coronavirus detected patient now admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH), and none was detected and died in last month, said CS Dr Md Newaz Mohammad.

Three corona patients died in Khulna last November, the CS said, adding that a total of 28,019 people have been detected till last November from March, 20.

He, however, said mortality rate was reduced after taking corona inoculation; so there is no alternative to taking corona vaccine.

