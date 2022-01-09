11th death anniversary of Felani observed at Nageshwari



File photo of Felani who was killed by BSF on January 7 in 2011.

On the occasion, visiting her grave in her Colonytari Village at Ramkhana Union and Doa Mahfil were organized. The death anniversary was attended by Dhaka's Nagorik Parishad.

On January 7 in 2011, while climbing barbed wire with a ladder beside the no.3 sub-pillar of the no.-947 international border pilar at Uttar Anantapur border with her father to get into the country Felani was shot down by a patrolling BSF member Amiyo Ghosh of Chowdhurihat BSF camp.

Her body was hanging for a long time from the wire.

Later her news was highlighted by mass media terming it as the tragic border killing.

Since then her death had been observed in front of the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

Convenor of Nagorik Parishad Mohammad Shamsuddin demanded observing January 7 as Felani Dibash.

He demanded hanging BSF member Amiyo Ghosh, compensating Felani's family members and all other victims of border killing. He also demanded naming Dhaka Uttar City Corporation Park Road as Felani Sarani.













