Sunday, 9 January, 2022, 2:05 AM
Home Countryside

Two BNP leaders expelled in Noakhali

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Jan 8: Two local leaders of BNP were expelled from their respective posts in the district on Wednesday for participating in the upcoming Noakhali Municipality polls, defying the party's decision.
The municipal election is scheduled to be held on January 16.
The expelled leaders are: Noakhali District Unit BNP Organizing Secretary Shahidul Islam Kiran and Noakhali Municipality BNP President Abu Naser.
A press release signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Rizvi confirmed the matter.
They were expelled on the basis of specific allegations of breaching the party discipline, the release said.
Noakhali District BNP President Abdur Rahman said assistant organizing secretary and vice-president will perform duties instead of them following the party's constitution.


