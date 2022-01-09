Cold-hit people get warm clothes in nine districts

Warm clothes have been distributed among the cold-hit destitute people in nine districts- Manikganj, Natore, Bagerhat, Bogura, Mymensingh, Kurigram, Bhola, Faridpur and Thakurgaon, in four days.

MANIKGANJ: Warm clothes were distributed among the poor people in Sadar and Saturia upazilas of the district on Saturday.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malik distributed the clothes among the destitute people at Shuvro Centre at Garhpara in Sadar Upazila and different areas of Saturia Upazila.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Hafizur Rahman, Executive Magistrate of the district administration Jubayer Hossain, Sadar Upazila Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Afsar Uddin Sarker and Saturia Upazila AL GS Afaz Uddin, among others, were also present during the distribution.

NATORE: Blankets were distributed over 800 cold-hit people in Baraigram and Gurudaspur upazilas of the district on Saturday.

A total of 500 destitute people received blankets in Baraigram Upazila.

District AL President Professor Md Abdul Quddus, MP, as chief guest, distributed the blankets among the poor people at two separate programmes held on Baraigram Union Parishad (UP) premises and at Jonail Bazar.

Upazila AL President Abdul Quddus Miazi, Baraigram UP Chairman Momin Ali, former chairman Tozammel Haque, Jonail Union AL President Abdus Sobhan Harez and its GS Nazrul Islam, among others, were also present during the distribution.

On the other hand, blankets were distributed among over 300 cold-hit destitute people in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Former GS of Bangladesh Motor Bus Association and FBCCI Director Md Manzur Rahman Pitar distributed the blankets among the needy people on Koidima Government School Field.

Alhaj Sirajul Islam presided over the programme.

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Blankets were distributed among 1,000 helpless families in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

District BNP Vice-president Kazi Khairuzzaman Shipon, as chief guest, distributed the blankets among the cold-hit people at Amtala Bazar in the upazila in the morning.

Morrelganj Upazila BNP President Shahidul Haque Babul presided over the programme.

Morrelganj Municipality BNP GS Shikder Faridul Islam, its Organizing Secretary Faruque Hossain Samad, and leader Gias Uddin Talukder, among others, were also present at that time.

BOGURA: Winter clothes were distributed among the cold-hit poor people in the district on Friday.

Bangladesh Army distributed blankets among the destitute people in Garidah, Magurgari and Hatgari areas in the district in the afternoon.

On behalf of Bangladesh Army, GOC 11 Padatik Division and Bogura Area Commander Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, NDC, PSC, handed over the blankets among the poor people.

On the other hand, "Amra Rajshahi Bishwabidyalay Poribar" has distributed masks and winter clothes among 1.200 cold-stricken people at Mujib Mancha in Satmatha area of the district town on Friday.

AL Organizing Secretary Shakwat Hossain Shafiq was present as chief guest at the event with Advocate Montezar Rahman Montu in the chair.

Former VP of RAKSU Md Haider Ali, Abdul Majid, Principal Md Sultan Mahmud and Dr Taip Mamun Majid, among others, were also present at that time.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: "The Manab Artseva Foundation" has distributed blankets among over one hundred cold-hit people in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday.

Prominent educationist Akhtar Hossain, as chief guest, distributed the blankets among the poor people in Char Shakhchura Village of the upazila in the afternoon.

President of the foundation AH Rahman Manik presided over the programme.

GS of the foundation Jobayer Hossain, Finance Secretary Ferdous Ahmed Abir, Publicity Secretary Mahmudul Hasan, Relief Secretary Baizid Mahmud, Office Secretary Ahsanul Haque Ahsan, Executive Secretary Md Inayet Ullah and Journalist Rofiqul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Blankets were distributed among 1,000 destitute people in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Friday.

With association of Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China in Bangladesh and Association of Bangladesh-China Almoner, Impact Intitive distributed the blankets in Shaljhor and Kaziar Char areas under Shilkhuri Union in the upazila.

Bhurungamari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Dipak Kumar Dev Sharma was present as chief guest while Journalist Enamul Haque presided over the programme.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Shahinur Alam, Bhurungamari Press Club President Anwarul Haque and Rangpur Area Coordinator of Impact Intitive Shamim Raihan, among others, were also present during the distribution.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Blankets were distributed among 500 cold-hit people in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Daulatkhan Mohila College arranged the distribution programme with financial aid from the college founder Amirul Islam on the college premises.

Daulatkhan UNO Tarek Hawladar, the college principal Md Jabir Hossain and other teachers were present at the programme.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Blankets were distributed among the destitute people in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Friday.

ASP (Administration) Jamal Pasha, on behalf of police administration, distributed the blankets among the cold-hit people in different areas in the upazila at night.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhanga Police Station Selim Reza, among other police officials, was also present at that time.

THAKURGAON: Blankets were distributed among over 500 cold-hit poor people in the district on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner Mahabubur Rahman distributed the blankets among the destitute people in different areas of the district town from the fund of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Additional DC (General) Mamun Bhuiyan, and Assistant Commissioner Abdul Kaiyum Khan, among others, were also present during the distribution.











