Four killed, 32 injured in road mishaps in four districts

Four people including a madrasa boy have been killed and at least 32 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Bhola, Khulna, Laxmipur and Jashore, in three days.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: At least 30 people have been injured in a road accident in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The accident took place in Bedarkari area on the Bhola-Char Fasson Highway in the morning.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Maksudur Rahman Murad said a Bhola-bound passenger-laden bus was heading to Char Fasson in the morning.

At one stage, the bus fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Bedarkari area, which left at least 30 people injured.

The injured were taken to different hospitals including Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police visited the scene, the OC added.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A motorcyclist was killed and two others were seriously injured in separate road accidents in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Friday.

A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as A Aziz Sheikh, 55, a resident of Pashchim Shovona area in the upazila.

The injured is Siddique Molla, 55, of Ranai Village.

Police and local sources said an unidentified private car from Khulna hit hard a motorcycle carrying the duo from behind in Jilerdanga area on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway at around 8am, which left Aziz dead on the spot and Siddique seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

The injured was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

On the other hand, a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The injured is Saddam Sarder, 45, a resident of Koyra Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Saddam received serious injuries in an accident which was taken place in Tipna Baliakhali area on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway in the morning.

Being informed, fire service personnel rescued him and took to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Saddam to the KMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A madrasa student was killed in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mahmud Hasan Shuvo, 13, son of Abdus Shahid, a resident of Char Lawrence area in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Charjagabandhu Alim Madrasa in the area.

Police and local sources said Shuvo was returning home from Lawrence area at around 10am riding by a bicycle.

At one stage, a tractor coming from the opposite direction hit the bicycle in the area on the Lawrence-Saheberhat Road, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Mosleh Uddin confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: Two people were killed after a bus ran over them in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Subed Ali, 55, and Kubed Ali, 54, hailed from Paba Upazila in Rajshahi.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Nawapara Highway PS OC Siddiqur Rahman said they were returning home by a bus after visiting Suburbans.

The picnic vehicle stopped in Prembag area on the Jashore-Khulna Highway for Esha prayers.

At that time, a speedy bus of 'Rupsha Paribahan' hit the duo when they were crossing a road after performing prayers in a mosque there, which left them seriously injured.

Later, they succumbed to their injuries on the way to Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.







