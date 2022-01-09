Video
Home Countryside

19 including defeated chairman sent to jail in Dinajpur

Cases filed against 377 in post-election violence

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Jan 8: In post-election violence, 19 people including defeated chairman were sent to jail by court in Chirirbandar Upazilas of the district on Friday noon.  
Defeated chairman candidate Mirza Liakat Ali Beg Liton and 18 others were arrested on charge of halting official activities at the time of counting vote in the Chirirbandar centre. On Friday morning, they were produced before the court, and the judge sent them to jail at noon.
On Thursday night, they were arrested in separate drives from different areas of the upazila.
According to case sources, in the fifth phase, the union election was held. At 7:30 pm, the result of the Chirirbandar Centre was announced by Presiding Officer Aminul Haq. At that time, about 350 people led by the defeated chairman started to enter the voting centre with iron rods, knives, sticks and local weapons. They swooped down on the presiding officer, assistant presiding officer, police and Ansar members. In the attack ASI Bilal Hossain, constables Esmot Ara Khatun, Abu Jaher, Tushar Charda Ray, and Jahirul Islam were injured.
Later police filed case against 377 including Liton, his men and 350 more unidentified people.
Independent candidate Tajuddin Hossain Shah (Pineapple) of No.-12 Alokdihi Union in Chirirbandar Upazila has been elected securing 3,937 votes while his nearest candidate Mirza Liakat Ali Beg Liton (Motor Cycle) got 3,569 votes.


