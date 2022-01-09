Video
Thrust on training vehicle drivers to avoid road accidents

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

The training workshop for the professional vehicle drivers was held in Gaibandha DC office on Saturday. photo: observer

The training workshop for the professional vehicle drivers was held in Gaibandha DC office on Saturday. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, Jan 8: Speakers at a function here on Saturday underscored the need for driving motorised vehicles carefully to avoid frequent road accidents.
"In this context, there is no alternative to training vehicle drivers, conductors and helpers to reduce road mishaps", they said.
They made the comments while addressing an inaugural session of a day-long training workshop for the professional vehicle drivers, which was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) in the town on Saturday.
Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Gaibandha Circle office, arranged the training workshop for the drivers in cooperation with district administration, office sources said.
DC Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the training as chief guest while Additional Magistrate Robiul Hasan presided over the ceremony, and Inspector of BRTA Md. Aminul Islam Khan moderated the function.
The function was also addressed, among others, by President of District Motor Owners' Association Quazi Mokbul Hossain, Inspector of Police (Traffic) Ruhul Quddus and President of District Motor Sramik Union AshrafulAlam Badsha.
The speakers, in their speech, said every year hundreds of accidents take place in the country, in which many people lose their lives and hundreds of people become crippled.
They urged the drivers to keep their vehicles fully fit and drive those carefully to reduce road accidents and make safe  the movement of the people on the road.
The speakers also advised the drivers to know the important acts of Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Law 1998 properly to build up their professional skills and to avoid any untoward incident and harassment.
DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, urged all drivers to be cautious and serious in driving their vehicles on the roads so that no accident took place on the road as an accident is a cry and a suffering of whole year for a family.
About 250 drivers of motor vehicles including trucks, buses, micro-buses and pick-up vans of the district participated in the day-long training workshop spontaneously.


