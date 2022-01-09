Video
Sunday, 9 January, 2022
What if humans kept their tails?

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Jan 8: Take a quick look over your shoulder and you'll notice that, unlike the majority of primates, you're tail-less.  It's a tremendously good thing too. We really ought to be grateful for the change. But what if it all went so very differently?
Technically speaking, we all had one - briefly - long before we were born. Short tails are a feature of human development, temporarily emerging by around the sixth week of gestation. This tiny extension of the spinal column even contains up to a dozen vertebrae. Within a fortnight half of them are reabsorbed, with the other half fusing into the bone called the coccyx or tailbone.
Because nature loves a bit of variety, some folks - mostly males, for some reason - are born with the tip of this embryonic 'tail' still in place. The appendage comes complete with enough blood vessels to keep it healthy, and even muscles that can in some instances make it move. What you won't find in them are any of the original vertebrae.
In contrast to protrusions caused by various lesions or cancers, these vestigial 'true tails' are so rare in human births you'd be hard-pressed to find more than several dozen of them in the medical literature. Still, they do occur. Most are easily removed surgically soon after delivery, being too small to serve much purpose and potentially attracting unwanted attention.
Within 10 million years of a comet pounding dinosaurs into oblivion roughly 66 million years ago, small mammals with the physiology of the primate made an appearance.  Much like today's new and old-world monkeys, lemurs, tarsiers, and bush-babies, these animals had an extensive tail, probably to help them keep their balance while striding through the tree-tops. Over time some of these tails evolved to act as a kind of extra thumb, gaining a level of dexterity most of us would just love to have. In fact, it was so handy it occurred in two groups of primates on separate occasions.
Unfortunately for us, around 20 million years ago, a group of primates appeared without tails. Their descendants include gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, and orangutans.    -SCIENCE ALERT



« PreviousNext »

