Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 January, 2022, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Saudi princess freed after 3 years in jail

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

RIYADH, Jan 8: Saudi authorities have released a princess and her daughter who had been held without charge for nearly three years in the capital, a human rights group said on Saturday.
Basma bint Saud, 57, a royal family member long seen as a proponent of women's rights and a constitutional monarchy, has been detained since March 2019, and in April 2020 implored King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to release her on health grounds.   
"Basma bint Saud Al Saud and her daughter Suhoud... have been released," the ALQST for Human Rights said on Twitter. "She was denied the medical care she needed for a potentially life threatening condition," the rights group added.  "At no point during her detention has any charge been levelled against her."
Saudi officials were not immediately available to comment on the case. Princess Basmah was arrested shortly before a planned trip to Switzerland for medical treatment, according to a source close to the family. The nature of her illness has never been disclosed.
Prince Mohammed has overseen a reform drive since he was appointed by his father King Salman in June 2017 at the expense of the previous designated heir to the throne, Mohammed bin Nayef. Reforms have included lifting a decades-long ban on women driving and the easing of so-called "guardianship" rules that give men arbitrary authority over female relatives.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
What if humans kept their tails?
21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm
An employee enters a restaurant serving only online orders during
US, NATO take firm line ahead of Russia talks on Ukraine
Saudi princess freed after 3 years in jail
Kazakh ex-security chief held for treason
World tops 2 million new daily cases
A deliveryman carries a parcel as he walks through snow in Saugus


Latest News
Afghan foreign minister in first trip to Iran
Prepare for next national polls, Quader urges BNP
Webb telescope fully deployed in space: NASA
Perilous roads in Bangladesh; 6,284 killed in 2021: RSF
BB gives Padma Bank 'unethical and fraudulent' advantage: TIB
I won't let you get Boat symbol again: Nanak tells Shamim Osman
'What can I do if Ivy doesn't get support from her MP?'
Mujib Barsho extended upto March 31
Rickshaw fare can be paid thru mobile phone ‘tap’
Ivy terms Taimur as ‘godfather’s candidate’
Most Read News
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Stricter restrictions in one to two days: Health Minister
Turning regional connectivity meaningful
Section 144 in B'baria: 3 BNP leaders detained
Covid infection continues to rise
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Omicron spread due to mix of factors: WHO
Bangladesh not alone while dealing with Rohingya crisis: Turkish Minister
Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after he renounces nationality
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft