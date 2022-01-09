World tops 2 million new daily cases

PARIS, Jan 8: The world recorded more than two million daily coronavirus cases on average between January 1 and 7 with figures doubling in 10 days, a tally showed on Saturday. An average of 2,106,118 new daily infections were reported over the seven-day period, shortly after the one million case threshold was passed in the week of December 23-29, 2021.

New global case numbers have soared by 270 percent since the highly contagious Omicron variant was discovered in South Africa in late November. But Covid-related deaths were at their lowest level since October 2020, with an average of 6,237 per day recorded in the period between January 1 and 7. Although early studies suggest Omicron causes less severe illness, experts have warned the sheer volume of cases fuelled by the strain could still overwhelm health systems.

Covid cases skyrocketed by 47 percent in Europe and 76 percent in the United States and Canada compared with the previous week. In the same period, Covid infections increased by 224 percent in Oceania, 148 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean, 116 percent in the Middle East and 145 percent in Asia.

The total number of Covid-19 cases registered worldwide passed 300 million on Friday, with the Omicron variant's rapid spread setting new infection records in dozens of countries over the last week. In the past seven days, 34 countries have recorded their highest number of weekly cases since the start of the pandemic, including 18 nations in Europe and seven in Africa.

While far more contagious than previous coronavirus variants, Omicron appears to cause less severe illness than its predecessors. Even as it spurred the world to record 13.5 million cases in the last week alone -- 64 percent higher than the previous seven days -- the global average of deaths dropped three percent.

France's public health authority said Friday that the risk of hospitalisation was about 70 percent lower for Omicron, citing data from the US, the UK, Canada and Israel. However with a global average of two million new cases being detected daily, experts warn the sheer numbers threaten to overwhelm health systems. -AFP







