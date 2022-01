A deliveryman carries a parcel as he walks through snow in Saugus





A deliveryman carries a parcel as he walks through snow in Saugus, Massachusetts, on January 7, 2022. Areas of New England received up to 12 inches (30.5cms) of snow while many received 4 t0 6 inches (10 to 15cms). The winter snowstorm known as a "bomb cyclone" blanketed the northeastern United States, canceling hundreds of flights, closing schools and causing treacherous driving conditions. photo : AFP