Barty dismantles Swiatek in Adelaide semi-finals

ADELAIDE, JAN 8: Australia's Ashleigh Barty continued her excellent form this week when she dismantled fifth seed Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals of the season-opening Adelaide International on Saturday.

Barty, the world number one, dominated her Polish opponent to win 6-2, 6-4 and show why she will go into this month's Australian Open as a firm favourite.

She will take on Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the final after the seventh seed beat Japanese player Misaki Doi 6-4, 6-3 in the first match on centre court.

Barty has had a tough draw this week -- facing three players inside the top 25 -- but has gotten better each match. She had pulled out of all tennis following September's US Open because of the pandemic.

Barty came back from a set and a break down to rising American teenage star Coco Gauff in the second round, then demolished former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the quarter-finals.

"This tournament was exceptionally tough right the way through," Barty said.

"There were certainly no easy matches, but I love to test myself against the best in the world and tonight was no different.

"I felt like each match I've got progressively better and hopefully I've got a little bit left in the tank for tomorrow." -AFP







