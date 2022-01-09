Video
Djokovic attends Belgrade event 24 hours after positive Covid test

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

BELGRADE, JAN 8: Novak Djokovic, whose lawyers said Saturday he was given an Australian Open Covid-19 vaccine exemption for testing positive on December 16, was at a young players event in Belgrade the following day, without a mask.
In a filing to the federal court seeking to overturn his entry visa cancellation his lawyers said that the "date of the first positive Covid PCR test was recorded on 16 December 2021".
The Belgrade tennis federation, in a Facebook post after the December 17 ceremony, reported that Djokovic had handed over cups and awards to best young players in 2021.
The event, held at the Novak tennis centre in the Serbian capital, was attended only by the award winners "due to epidemiological measures related to the coronavirus pandemic", said the federation statement.
It was accompanied with several photos of Djokovic, posing with the federation's officials and some 20 young players holding cups and awards.
No one was wearing a mask.
At the ceremony, the federation head Milan Slavkovic presented Djokovic with an Orthodox icon for "all he has done for tennis and sports in general, for all achievements and generosity he is making every day throughout the planet", the statement said.
The event was widely reported in the Serbian media.
Djokovic attended another gathering on December 16, when the Serbia national postal service honoured him by launching a series of stamps featuring him and his sports achievements.
He published a photo from the ceremony on Instagram on December 17.
Australian border agents tore up Djokovic's entry visa for failing to meet the country's tough Covid-19 vaccine requirements when he landed in Melbourne on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old Serb, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, was placed in a Melbourne detention centre.
He will have his appeal heard in court on Monday.    -AFP


