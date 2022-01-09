Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 January, 2022, 2:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dortmund chief argues against football behind closed doors

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Hans-Joachim Watzke.

BERLIN, JAN 8: Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has criticised the decision to put Bundesliga matches back behind closed doors due to high numbers of Covid-19 in Germany.
Last month, the government ordered Bundesliga games to be played without spectators to try to curb the spread of the virus.
Dortmund are second in the Bundesliga table behind Bayern Munich.
Matches in Germany's top flight resume Friday in front of empty terraces after a two-week winter break, but Watzke argued for allowing small numbers of fans to return.
"I am not interested in now filling up stadiums, that would be completely the wrong signal to send," Watzke told magazine Der Spiegel.
"But I think 10 per cent of the stadium capacity would be appropriate."
Dortmund's impressive Signal Iduna Park stadium can hold 80,000 and Watzke wants to see it "even 10 per cent" full.
"Eight thousand spectators could be distributed in such a way that they have virtually nothing to do with each other physically," Watzke said.
"With 8,000 spectators at our stadium, the risk of infection would be low, and to be honest, everyone knows that."
Watzke says each Dortmund home game behind closed doors costs the club four million euros ($4.5 million) in lost matchday revenue, calling it "hardly economically viable".
He warns that some German football clubs may be forced out of business unless fans are allowed to return soon.
"This will kill off an entire industry," said Watzke, the new chairman of the German Football League (DFL) supervisory board.
"In addition, the connection between the club and its fans will be destroyed to a large extent.
"Some of the spectators will not come back.
"As a result, we will have even bigger problems in five or 10 years."
Watzke also echoed the sentiments of Union Berlin president Dirk Zingler by suggesting "football is being used for symbolic politics" in the fight against the virus.
"Explain to me why music halls can be filled twice a day with 750 people, at 45 per cent capacity, but no spectators are allowed in big open-air stadiums," he asked. "It does make you feel a bit let down."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Czech tennis player leaves Australia over visa
Barty dismantles Swiatek in Adelaide semi-finals
Djokovic attends Belgrade event 24 hours after positive Covid test
Osaka pulls out of Australian Open warm up
Dortmund chief argues against football behind closed doors
Man City shrug off Covid outbreak to thrash Swindon
Covid-hit Bayern Munich humbled at home by Moenchengladbach
Arsenal to wear white kit to promote campaign against knife crime


Latest News
Afghan foreign minister in first trip to Iran
Prepare for next national polls, Quader urges BNP
Webb telescope fully deployed in space: NASA
Perilous roads in Bangladesh; 6,284 killed in 2021: RSF
BB gives Padma Bank 'unethical and fraudulent' advantage: TIB
I won't let you get Boat symbol again: Nanak tells Shamim Osman
'What can I do if Ivy doesn't get support from her MP?'
Mujib Barsho extended upto March 31
Rickshaw fare can be paid thru mobile phone ‘tap’
Ivy terms Taimur as ‘godfather’s candidate’
Most Read News
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Stricter restrictions in one to two days: Health Minister
Turning regional connectivity meaningful
Section 144 in B'baria: 3 BNP leaders detained
Covid infection continues to rise
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Omicron spread due to mix of factors: WHO
Bangladesh not alone while dealing with Rohingya crisis: Turkish Minister
Egypt frees activist Ramy Shaath after he renounces nationality
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft