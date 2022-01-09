Arsenal to wear white kit to promote campaign against knife crime

LONDON, JAN 8: Arsenal will wear an all-white kit for Sunday's FA Cup trip to Nottingham Forest as part of an anti-knife crime campaign titled 'No More Red'.

Last year saw the highest number of teenage murders in a year in London since records began, the vast majority of which involved knife attacks.

England internationals Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were joined by actor Idris Elba and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright in a promotional video in which the Gunners swap their traditional red colours for white.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also sported a white hoodie for his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"We have been really involved as a club over the years with knife crime and we have the capacity to give exposure to that issue in London," said Arteta. -AFP













