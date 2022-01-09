Abahani take on Rahmatganj in Fed Cup final today

Abahani Limited, Dhaka take on motivated Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in the final match of Bashundhara Group Federation Cup football scheduled to be held today (Sunday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur with both the teams expressed their hope to win the trophy.

Private satellite channel T-Sports telecast the match live that kicks off at 5.30 pm.

Ahead of the final match, a pre final press conference was held at conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation Bhaban with the players and officials of both the teams expressed their hope to win the trophy of the tournament.

Addressing at a pre-final press conference, Abahani Limited team's manager Satyajit Das Rupu said the Sunday's final is going to be a very contesting one and those who would able to utilize the opportunity in the match, would be emerge as victorious in the final.

He said both Rahmatganj and Abahani have proved their ability and reached to the final of the tournament and his side would try to play best football in the final to win the trophy of the Federation Cup.

Abahani's Portugal coach M rio Lemos, who was present in the press conference, said he is now focusing to recover his boys after the contested last semifinal match against Saif Sporting Club to make them ready for the final.

Abahani's striker Nabib Newaj Jibon said: "We're tired but trying to get recovery .... We'll take to the field against Rahmatganj to win the final."

On the other hand, history beacons to Rahmatganj for Sunday final as the traditional old Dhaka outfit yet to win the title of the Federation Cup and the coach and captain of Rahmatganj think that it's the best opportunity for their side to create the history by winning the trophy of the Federation Cup.

Rahmatgtanj coach Golam Jilani said Abahani is good team but his boys would try their best to win the trophy of the Federation Cup.

Terming Abahani as the favorite in the final, he categorically admitted that Abahani would go to the field as favorite team, but his boys are also upbeat to play a fighting football in the final.

Rahmatganj's captain Mahmudul Hasan Kiron said they are on the verge of creating history and want to be a part of history by winning the title of Federation Cup.

He said all the players are fit and motivated and want to become champions in the tournament though he did not forget to mention that it would not be an easy task for them.

Earlier, Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society confirmed their spot of final of the tournament when they came from behind upset ten-men Mohammedan Sporting Club by 2-1 goals while Abahani Limited, Dhaka, booked their place of final defeating Saif Sporting Club by 4-3 goals in the penalty shoot out in the second semifinal. -BSS









