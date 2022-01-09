Joty to captain Tigresses, depart for Kuala Lumpur

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced the 15-member National Women's squad for the ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 in Malaysia led by Nigar Sultana Joty.

Tigresses departed for Kuala Lumpur on Saturday evening. Pace sensation Jahanara Alam, Nuzhat Tasnia and Khadiza-Tul Kubra named stand bys.

Girls and Red and Green will be in obligatory quarantine in Malaysia for seven day and will take on home girls on January 16 in an official warm-up match before appearing the qualifier matches.

Tigresses will play against Kenya and Malaysia on January 19 and 19 respectively while they will take on Scotland and Sri Lanka on January 23 and 24 correspondingly before departing Kuala Lumpur on January 25.

The XXII Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England in July-August 2022. Women's cricket is one of the disciplines at the Games and will be a Twenty20 event.



SQUAD

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Lata Mondol, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Suraiya Azmim



STAND BY: Jahanara Alam, Nuzhat Tasnia, Khadiza-Tul Kubra









