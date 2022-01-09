Christchurch Test begins today, Tigers striving for rare title



Bangladesh Taskin Ahmed (L) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on January 5, 2022. photo: AFP

The match kick starts at 4:00am (BST).

Visitors played as a team in the first Test and everyone contributed to the historic win despite they are going to miss the service of opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy in Christchurch. Joy horded 78 off 228 in the 1st innings in the 1st Test, couldn't bat 2nd time sustaining injury and ruled out of the 2nd Test. Bangladesh T20i opener Naim Shaikh therefore, is possible to be awarded the Test cap, as the lone change in Bangladesh Playing eleven today.

Regular opener Shadman Islam botched to impress in Maunganui while Nazmul Shanto, Mominul Haque, Liton Das all hit respective fifties and even Mehidy Miraz scored 47 runs batting at eight. The biggest name in Bangladesh long batting line-up is of course, Mushfiqur Rahim, though he failed to cut a good figure in the series starter.

Bangladesh pacer trio Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossian and Shoriful Islam had been outstanding in the previous game and they jointly picked up 13 New Zealand wickets. Mehidy Miraz, the solitary specialist spinner in the squad, can create turn even on flat wickets.

From New Zealand point of view, they are fervent to square the series clinching the victory, especially in the swan song of Ross Taylor, who is going to call off the days with this match. The legendary Blackcaps batter piled up 7655 runs from 195 Test innings at an average of 44.76. He hit 19 centuries and 35 fifties with the highest score of 290.

Skipper Tom Latham however, was blunt with the sword in the first Test but another opener Will Young picked up fifties in both the innings is sure to claim the spotlight herein Christchurch.

Devon Conway, the lone centurion in the first Test is the key name in host's line-up. Henry Nicholls is also an inform batter.

Blackcaps however, will be planning to wipe out Bangladesh by the speeds on the green Christchurch wicket, which usually provides aid to pacers. Beside four quality pacers Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner, New Zealand are possible to bring in pace bowling all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who is going to succeed spinning all-rounder Rachin Ravindra. Mitchell's inclusion will increase both batting depth and bowling strength.

Weather forecast shows dry conditions for the first half way of the match while the later half is possible to wash out. Since the Hagley Oval is a pace friendly ground and team batted first won once in the last ten matches, toss winning skipper therefore, must to prefer bowl first.











