Javier Cabrera to coach national booters



Javier Cabrera.

The 37-year-old Spaniard is primarily appointed as the head coach for a one-year tenure which will finish in December this year. Thus, the long going era of 'acting head coaches' of the national booters came to an end now.

The decision was disclosed by the National Teams Committee chairman Kazi Nabil Ahmed after the meeting at the BFF House.

He said, "Javier Cabrera is appointed as our new coach for the national team for next 11 months and this tenure will end in December 2022. Hopefully, he will be here by the 15th of this month."

Although the coach has zero experience in coaching a national team, the BFF Vice-President was hopeful that the coach would do a good job in the post.

The Spaniard was not even a club team head coach before. The highest he was an assistant head coach of Sporting Club de Goa, an Indian I-League team

After taking the charge, the UEFA Pro licensee will be coaching the boys in the two FIFA friendly matches against Indonesia on 24 and 27 January.

Bangladesh's former head coach Jamie Day went on leave in September 2021. Afterwards, BFF appointed Oscar Bruzon and Mario Lemos as interim coaches. Both the coaches were infect coaches of two Bangladesh Premier League clubs and none were appointed for the national team permanently. Assignment based coaches returned to their previous duties after the assignments and BFF begin searching for a long-term coach.









Spaniard Javier Cabrera is appointed the head coach of the Bangladesh national football team as decided in a meeting of the National teams' Committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Saturday.The 37-year-old Spaniard is primarily appointed as the head coach for a one-year tenure which will finish in December this year. Thus, the long going era of 'acting head coaches' of the national booters came to an end now.The decision was disclosed by the National Teams Committee chairman Kazi Nabil Ahmed after the meeting at the BFF House.He said, "Javier Cabrera is appointed as our new coach for the national team for next 11 months and this tenure will end in December 2022. Hopefully, he will be here by the 15th of this month."Although the coach has zero experience in coaching a national team, the BFF Vice-President was hopeful that the coach would do a good job in the post.The Spaniard was not even a club team head coach before. The highest he was an assistant head coach of Sporting Club de Goa, an Indian I-League teamAfter taking the charge, the UEFA Pro licensee will be coaching the boys in the two FIFA friendly matches against Indonesia on 24 and 27 January.Bangladesh's former head coach Jamie Day went on leave in September 2021. Afterwards, BFF appointed Oscar Bruzon and Mario Lemos as interim coaches. Both the coaches were infect coaches of two Bangladesh Premier League clubs and none were appointed for the national team permanently. Assignment based coaches returned to their previous duties after the assignments and BFF begin searching for a long-term coach.