Sunday, 9 January, 2022, 2:01 AM
BNP’s rally staged in different venue in B’Baria

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The BNP staged a rally at Brahmanbaria Battali Bazar in Natai North Union as section 144 had been issued earlier in the municipal area.
The Brahmanbaria district BNP organized the rally demanding the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and allowing her to go abroad for better treatment.
More than 500 police were deployed at least 52 points, including the city's BNP assembly venue, from 5 a m on Saturday. Besides, BNP leaders complained that inter-district and local bus services were stopped by the Awami League leaders.
Later district BNP took preparation for the rally in Ghatura and Battali area. Leaders and activists of the party gathered at two separate locations. Finally the party central leaders decided to hold rally in Battali area.
BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Those who stole votes in the 2008, 2014 and 2018 national elections are still in power. Along with these thieves, there are also some other small thieves. Today, that group is discussing how to steal in the next election."



