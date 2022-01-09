Video
Govt wants to stay in power till 2041: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally organized by the Women and Child Rights Forum in front of the National Press Club on Saturday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally organized by the Women and Child Rights Forum in front of the National Press Club on Saturday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that the government intended to stay in power illegally till 2041. To implement the scheme it is using President Abdul Hamid to organize dialogue with political parties on the formation of the Election Commission, he said.
He made the remark at a rally organized by the Women and Child Rights Forum in front of the National Press Club on Saturday.
Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies started gathering in front of the press club from 9 am with banners and festoons. They chanted slogans against the government and demanded the release of Khaleda Zia.
The BNP Secretary General criticized Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's speech to the nation on the occasion of the completion of three years of the current term of the Awami League government. In the last 13 years of the Awami League government rule four crore people have been unemployed and six crore people have gone below the poverty line.
On the other hand, the corrupt looters of Awami League are laundering money and becoming rich day by day, added the BNP leader.  "In her address to the nation, the Prime Minister also hinted that their misrule would continue till 2041," said BNP Secretary General. The Awami League government has called for dialogue using the president as a strategy to stay in power illegally.
This dialogue has already been boycotted by most political parties of the countries. "Because, the Election Commission cannot do anything if we cannot form a neutral government during the election time."  
Addressing the government, he said, "We have to make it very clear that Khaleda Zia must be released first. After that dialogue on the formation a neutral government can be held."


