Change of guards in transport sector may cut road accidents: Kanchan

Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nischa) movement Chairman Ilias Kanchan on Saturday said that if there is no change in the leadership in the transport sector, there will be no change in the control of road accidents across the country.

He expressed this concern in response to a question from reporters at a press conference on the occasion of 'Presentation of Road Accident Statistics for 2021' at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital.

Ilias Kanchan said that despite repeated requests, the data centre on road accidents in the country is not being set up. So no one is able to give accurate statistics of road accidents. Yet we are making.

At this time, a number of recommendations were proposed by Nischa to control road accidents across the country. These are to take urgent action regarding the implementation of the Road Transport Act, 2018, to implement as soon as possible the 111 recommendations submitted by the 6-point and 11-point task force directed by the Prime Minister.

At the same time, in order to restore order on the highways, a high level monitoring cell has been formed under the joint supervision of the Ministry of Road Transport and the Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor the use of modern equipment and all aspects of the highway through CCTV cameras.

Ilias Kanchan said, "The announcement made to include road accident prevention in the school curriculum must be implemented. It is important to fully implement the plan taken by Dhaka Route Franchise. This will control the number of traffic jams and accidents."

"In addition to disobeying traffic signals, parking cars anywhere, picking up and dropping off passengers at certain places, overtaking, reckless and reckless driving, overloading passengers and freight, carrying passengers on the roof of vehicles, over bridges or the tendency to not use underpasses or zebra crossings should be strictly controlled by law enforcement agencies," he added. He said the process of training 1,410 driver trainers has started through the 'SEIF' project adopted by the government. Training of 696 people has already been completed. Among them, Nischa is working as a partner in the implementation of this programme.

"The training activities of the remaining 714 people will be completed by June this year. Hopefully, under this programme, steps have been taken for 12 and 24 days training workshops for upgrading 3 lakh drivers. If it is implemented quickly, unlicensed drivers will come under the valid licence through 24 days training and light and medium car drivers will get heavy vehicle licence through 12 days training which will help solve the problem of skilled drivers in the country," Kanchan said expressing hope.

"All highways like Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Tangail Highways and main roads should be made one-way traffic and long and high road dividers should be provided. All highways and main roads must be upgraded to a minimum of four lanes. A separate road (service road) has to be constructed on both sides of the highway like Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway for slow moving vehicles on both sides," suggested Ilias Kanchan.

"To ensure smooth movement of pedestrians, sidewalks should be cleared and sidewalks should be constructed where there are no sidewalks and regular monitoring should be done to ensure that sidewalks are not re-occupied," he added.







