Sunday, 9 January, 2022
Dengue: 2 more hospitalized

Published : Sunday, 9 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Two more patients were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
A total of 64 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first eight days in this year.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 28. Of them, 20 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 28 are receiving it outside the capital.  


