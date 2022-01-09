Dhaka world’s most polluted city: AQI

Dhaka's air quality continues to be 'unhealthy'.

The densely populated capital of Bangladesh has, in fact, been ranked the worst polluted in the latest list of world cities with the worst air quality.

On Saturday, the capital's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 197 at 9.37am.

China's Shenyang and Wuhan occupied the next two spots, with AQI scores of 179 and 176, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.

Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents. -UNB









