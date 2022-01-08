

A gripping collection of 12 stories about characters caught in a fast-urbanising landscape...

The Unforgiving City and Other Stories

Kannada writer Vasudhendra caught the attention of the English-reading world with the translation of Mohanaswamy, his collection of short stories focused on the LGBTQIA+ community. The book, which marked his own, coming out as a gay person, was preceded by over a dozen works in Kannada on various themes. The Unforgiving City and Other Stories offers us a peek into his larger oeuvre. The 12 stories in this collection, published between 2008 and 2017, are about characters caught in a fast-changing, fast-urbanising India. The manner in which identities are lost, gained or transformed in the process plays out here.

Quite predictably, Bengaluru and its IT workforce inhabit many of the stories. This is a world Vasudhendra knows up close, having been an IT professional before he decided to become a full-time writer and publisher. Here one encounters, for instance, a young woman who has to choose between the desire to be a mother and her corporate job; a family that finds new avenues in the city for their differently-abled son but at a cost; individuals or whole communities caught in the snare of social media, and more.



Despite the book's title drawing attention to the city-based stories, more gripping are the ones set in the smaller towns of North Karnataka. While the Bengaluru stories sometimes have a thinly veiled didactic tone, rendering the characters flat, those from beyond the metropolis are always unpredictable and quirky. The women of "Ambrosia", "Broken Tumbler" and "Two Rupees", for example, refuse to stay put in straitjackets.



The most haunting story in the collection, "Red Parrot", is set in Sandur in Ballari district, which happens to be Vasudhendra's hometown. Once an idyllic small town, it shot to infamy after illegal iron ore mining ravaged its fertile, red soil to fill the pockets of the mining mafia and its political beneficiaries in the 2000s.



The story, published in 2008, stands out for its rich detailing of the wrecked landscape, of people who manage to escape the town to build a life elsewhere and those who remain trapped. The very title of the story is a remarkable inversion of a childhood image that reveals the scale of environmental devastation in a flash.



