Home
Literature
Secret Screams
Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Count : 88
Masum Habib
Have you heard the secret screams?
Heavy rain in my eyes,
Only cloud understands it
and tell me sorrow replies.
I am grateful to the clouds
No one remembered me,
If you have a wide mind
Look at my inner silent sea.
