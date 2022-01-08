Will planet Pluto consider my biased love?

During the most important lecture, I was asleep on my desk; I was sweetly daydreaming about a niche on the lonely planet, Pluto. Hearing the word 'Pluto' may sound hilarious to many. However, I was feeling almost good, mixed in the daydream of mine. How was it like to be friends with a lonely one, no one knew better than I did! Most comparatively, would Pluto be hurt for my one-sided love for it?

"Hello guys and welcome back to my channel 'English with Roza'. You know, thinking of trying out something impossible seems extraordinary and being able to turn your young brain possible, makes you the first person to step on Pluto."

"You are going to touch the 'Near Impossible' mission and write your name in the Guinness World Records as a youngster from Bangladesh. It's such a courageous thing!" said our respected Prime Minister, making me insanely emotional with pride mixed with the blood running through my veins.

"Sorry guys, tears are rolling down as if heavy rainfall-" I pronounced each word with infinite emotions at the moment. No other earthlings could feel how it like was to have a last glance of the one besides parents, take caring since childhood and until your end.

"So guys, I am ready enough hopefully, to head towards Pluto, my heavy dream. See you at the mid of 9.5 years!"

"Starting the conversation from the first month in the spooky space craft, I rather feel nauseating, missing all the tasty foods on earth, Kacchi Biryani and a sip of a hot cup of Bengali tea each morning, neither of them are comparable to the floating food and even water on air-ah-" I sighed feeling the moment of near success hypothetically.

"Whawhat!" an unknown whisper seemed to crack in the live stream, to everyone's surprise as it was visibly mentioned in the content 'I am heading towards Pluto all alone!' The 1.2k viewers were having the smell of something fishy and messaged nonstop, a magnetic field of questions.

"Wait! AaaaThe spacecraft is probably going to crash. What am I going to do now?" I turned off my camera, giving them some time to settle their temper which was as powerful as if I just fought with death.

The moment I again gave time to my suspecting viewers, a sudden outburst of shriek followed to erect into a great mess among my live stream.

"PLEASE SHUT UP! THIS IS INTOLERABLE. HOW CAN YOU EVEN FOOL YOUR VIEWERS IN THIS SARCASTIC WAY? YOU ARE IN FRONT OF THE TV AND WATCHING A MOVIE OF PLANET STUFF, WHERE WOMAN IS AT LEAST TOILING IN HER ROLE AS A REALISTIC ACTRESS. YOU ARE SAYING, THAT AMBITIOUS WOMAN IS YOU AND YOU ARE LIPSING HER YOUR OWN, NEW SCRIPT FOR FOOLING PEOPLE!" my brother gone so freaking insane that he had no reasonable choice but to keep on screaming.

"Bro, why are you so impatient to fight for justice and destroying my made up reality? Now don't add with mine that you are freaking insane but your intensions are good and your heart is pure!

"This is terribly sick to find Synonyms to fight your words. I am leaving the conversation." he said, putting an absolute full stop over it.

"Oh, Thank God! Sorry guys, I forgot to inform you why I was so absent in the past few minutes. I am having such a hard time! The sound you heard previously was actually my brother's who, too, came with me. However, sensing the sadness from outside, I couldn't save him and neither could you hear his voice just now before dying, because I switched off the sound effect for no disturbance during live stream.

So, let me settle down from his sweet memories and see you guys in the upcoming video where I would tell about my brother's disastrous death after thinking precisely. I mean, after I return home.

Bye!



The writer is a student of class 6, BACHA English Medium School, Farm gate, Dhaka







