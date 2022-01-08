



Exclusive interview of Walid Prottoy

Writing joins with a writer, and this process is the making of a writer. A writer sets the journey commonly in our visual daily life but resets the second journey of it which tells the lines sometimes in rhythm, in melody, in prose or in a dramatic style. These are the views of young writer Walid Prottoy.

He writes as he thinks these sync with him spontaneously. Skill of writing is a way of determination, exposing one's panic of beauty to outside and display of unique words to breakout from the old as the writer thinks.

Prottoy says in his/her lonely journey of writing through the crowd, "a writer re-defines created things in his or her imagination while giving it a shape in writing."

How a writer shines through thinking, open wings for a new arena, dreams, realities, imagination, competitiveness or in short - Walid explains how he blends his lines with his lives portrayed in his tales.

Today, Prottoy, author of two books -"Ekane Bhison Rodh," and "Jholer Deshe Stholpadma", explains his style of storytelling , as if he can read the second language of a first person while third among three people and different among the many. His writing, no matter real or imaginative, blooms as fresh when read.

However, when Prottoy decided to have a tte--tte with the Daily Observer, we couldn't refuse. The interview is taken by Golam Yusuf.

DO: Why did you choose to become a writer? We often see young promising writers to get vanished in oblivion because of not getting published and acknowledged in our society. What is your view in this regard?

Prottoy: Definitely there is a reason to become a writer. There is no one who does not want to express him/herself. A bird sings to mean that it can sing. Even I think the Creator creates to show that he can create. I write and one of its reasons is I think this is the way to express myself than the other form of art. And another reason is engaging me in making literary works bring the joy.

Writing is a different thing. Everyone cannot be a writer. A writer needs to have imaginative power to write, he/she cannot write whatever sees and pens it to define as writing. I have a friend who wrote autobiography very well at school level but was not good at any other format of literature. And he does not become a writer. He could feel and enjoy himself when he wrote but not the other things. A writer has to realize most part of his/her surroundings, needs strong imaginative power. The job of a writer is to redefine a created thing.

To become a writer, one needs determination, vision and will to struggle on that way. Otherwise, it is not possible to become a writer. My friend quit the way to become writer but I take it.

DO: When did you decide that you will be a writer?

Prottoy: Telling something on decide on writing is very difficult I think. A writer writes when it provokes him/her to write. A real writer does not bother about the publication of his/her book or the numbers of it. He/she writes as enjoys it. Franza Kafka done so many literary works which we can exemplify as full of trunks but never in his life time desired to publish or in hurry to counted printed books. In my second book, I mention that "Writing inspires me to write. If any time I feel that my works are not of will but by force than from that time I will quite it." A real writer gets the tune of writing. It provokes them to write!

DO: Of the two published books of yours, which do you consider better?

Prottoy: Though two of my published books are on stories but these are different in form. First one is simple in style, it has thrilling, romance, and common plots of life etc. but the second one is totally different than the first book. I gather magic and surrealism in it. Though my first book is accepted well by the readers but I did not want to bank on merely readers' wish or book profit but I change the story route, which I want to take. I get my comfort zone of my writing in surrealism. It will provide another taste to my reader. I get my comfort zone of writing but cannot say that it is my final zone!



DO: Who is your favorite among our young writers of today, in terms of storytelling, novels and poetry composition?

Prottoy: I do not find anyone this contemporary period to mention whose story I like. There a gap prevails right now. In novel, the number of writer is also numbered. Novelist Obaid Haque is doing well in his works. His novels "Jhaleshwori," "Neel Pahar" novels spellbound me and I recommend these others to read. In young poets, I like and read the poems of poets Hasan Rubayet, Tanim Kabir, Shoeb Mahmud, Imtiaz Mahmud and Misil Khandaker.

DO: What is your next plan about writing?

Prottoy: I want to write a novel and taking it as a challenge. Any incident, first time frame in my mind as a story plot and feel comfort to publish it as the story. However, I decided to write a novel and will take break for it. This is a challenge for not that I do not publish a novel but I want to write it.

DO: Do you think our publishers do justice to new writers?

Prottoy: I have two experiences regarding this. Firstly, when I finalized to publish the first book with the owner of Nalanda Publication then I received the utmost sincerity from them. I just submitted the script of book to them and they did the all, including proof reading, book cover, and advertising. On the other hand, I observed many new writers of expressing their frustration over the various allegations of irregularities of some publications. I will suggest in this case that new writers must gain ideas about reputed publications in the market before finalizing any deal with others.

DO: What is your opinion on giving awards to young writers to inspire them?

Prottoy: It's a good initiate to encourage young writers but I don't like the process of selecting the writers by concerned authorities. My question is why a writer should submit his/her book to them. It would be better if the organizing body take the list of young writers' book from publishers and then finalise the awardees. I hope then the writers will be honored and everyone will get the scope to take part in that process.

DO: Thank you, dear Writer.

Prottoy: You are welcome.









