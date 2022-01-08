Video
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:57 AM
Safety of girls and gender equality for sustainable development

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Women\'s Own Report

An online discussion meeting on the topic of child girl safety and gender equality for sustainable development was held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 organized by the National Girl Child Advocacy Forum organized
Nasima Begum, Chairman, Human Rights Commission was present as the Chief Guest at the Round Table Meeting. Soma Dey, the teacher of Dhaka University Women and Gender Studies department was present as a special guest. Shaheen Akhter Dolly, Vice President, National Girl Child Advocacy Forum;  Wahida Banu, Executive Director of Unbeatable Bangladesh; Mr. Sohrab Hasan, Joint Editor of Daily Prothom Alo; Daily Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain; Senior Journalists Ajay Das Gupta, Udisa Islam, Chief Reporter, Bangla Tribune, Shabnaz Zaheerin, UNICEF Bangladesh Child Protection Specialist; Bithika Hasan, Gender Expert, UNDP; Roxana Banu, Senior Video Editor, ATN Bangla and Nadira Parveen of Nagorik Uddog were also present.
Dr. Badiul Alam Majumder, Global Vice President and Country Director, The Hunger Project, President National Girl Child Advocacy Forum anchored the programmer.  Nasima Akter Jolly, Editor, National Girl Child Advocacy Forum gave the welcome speech.
Nasima Begum said that human rights mean not only the right to be protected from disappearances and murders, but also the right to home, the right to education and the rights of women and children. We thought that violence against women and girls would decrease during the Corona period, but in reality the violence has increased. I urge everyone to unite in the same place. The Human Rights Commission is working on it. For the first time, a National Inquiry Committee has been formed. But the government alone cannot do everything, so I urge everyone to come forward.
Nasima Akhter Jolly said today's girls will lead the world of tomorrow. In order to achieve SDG by 2030, education, safety and health of girls must be ensured. That is why in today's event we have talked about sustainable development. At present we see the progress of women in various fields, but if we compare with men then women are still far behind. We still have a long way to go when it comes to the dignity and empowerment of women and girls. We have seen an increase in various forms of abuse against women and girls during the Covid-19 period. We studied on 135 working women and found that all of 135 had been abused in some form. We have analyzed the picture of violence against girls from January to August 2021, during which time 813 girls have been raped and 153 took a route of suicide. We don't want to see such a picture anymore.
Badiul Alam Majumder said, "Our dream of independence was to build a dignified life for all the people of the country.But our dream of independence will not be fulfilled if we cannot create a dignified life for half the population, that is, women and girls. Child marriage is a major cause of deprivation of the rights of girls. As a result of child marriage, not only the girl child is affected, many people are also affected. Therefore, all efforts should be made to prevent child marriage
Ajay Das Gupta said that the two biggest challenges for girls now are employment and violence. Unfortunately, we do not see the role that political activists, teachers and the local government need to play in stopping the violence. This violence is not going to stop because of the culture of injustice.
"We can't work on main issues," said Udisa Islam. "It goes without saying that there is no need to rehabilitate the victim after being tortured. If they can do that, the victim will have the courage to have someone by their side."
Sohrab Hasan said, "We have achieved a lot in the last 50 years and our failures are not less. Violence against women is rampant. What is the attitude of the state, society, religion, men towards women but these should come up for discussion and the work should start from the grassroots level.
Tasmima Hossain said, "As we have moved forward in many cases, many negative factors have pulled us backwards."
Nadira Parveen said that the number of digital violence has increased. I think if we can raise awareness among the girls about this, at least some of it can be prevented.
Wahida Banu said the reasons behind the increase in child marriage were dowry, lack of social security and lack of access to education for parents. Adolescents need to be made aware through volunteers. Male members need to be role models. The infinite energy that is inside the girls has to be awakened.



