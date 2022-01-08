Video
Saturday, 8 January, 2022
Multifaceted woman Afroza

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022
Farhana Naznin

Afroza Naznin Shumi is a multifaceted woman. She is passionate about learning and has received National Certificate for completing the course on CBT & A  Methodology for Trainers & Assessors Level 4 (trainer) from BTEB. She has also completed many other courses to widen her knowledge and efficiency.
She has earned a MBA degree in HR. She has also received numerous certificates in different areas of cooking, food presentation and food hygiene. Among all of these achievements, some noteworthy ones are: "National Certificate Course on Food and Beverage Production" and "Food Hygiene and Sanitation" from Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, Barista from Monin Bangladesh. She completed her internship at Hotel, Radisson Blue Water Garden, Dhaka.
She has completed Entrepreneurship certification courses from Dhaka University, North South University and Babson college( USA).
Afroza is a successful culinary artiste, who leaves people awestruck with her awesome dishes. But, the journey to the top was not an easy one. She had to struggle and had to be highly passionate to establish herself as one of the most sought after culinary artistes in Bangladesh.
Afroza is a very highly acclaimed chef, a renowned culinary artiste, a popular TV show presenter,  food columnist, food stylist, a BTEB certified trainer & assessor, etc. Due to her father's government service, she had the chance to visit various places in Bangladesh which in turn, enriched her culinary arsenal.  As a regular household name in cooking shows, she hosts immensely successful cooking shows with her seamless and spontaneous presence. She writes for Prothom Alo along with Canvas & other magazines and papers in Bangladesh. She also regularly contributes  to different publications in India & Nepal. They include the well-known  and respected publications, "Sananda" and "Anandabazar".  She is a well loved face on various TV channels of the country.
Afroza Naznin Shumi has been a judge on many cooking shows. She was the chief judge on the 'Dan Cake Desert Genius 2018'. She was a grooming instructor of 'Sera Radhuni 1424'. She was the judge of "Rupchada- The Daily Star Super chef 2018 & 2019". She  was also the judge of "The Culinary Diva 2018" in Kolkata.
She is currently in the process of writing a book on cooking, which would be a very helpful guide for people who want to be  culinary artistes. It's a book which would help you learn to cook very easily. Going through the book, you will also learn a whole lot about quick and affordable yet, tasty and healthy recipes. There are also various surprises in the book for your enjoyment.
Her most recent achievement is a recipe book in braille named "Bahari Ranna" for visually impaired people.
"Shumi's Kitchen" is her own Catering & Training Institute. She also operates her Linkedin, Facebook , Instagram accounts alongside her YouTube channel named "Afroza Nazin-Shumi's Kitchen".
She said she is keen to open a restaurant in the near future and experiment with more fusion recipes.
Afroza doesn't want to confine herself to just cooking. She has a vision for which, she has been working very hard.  "I want to contribute to the people of Bangladesh," Shumi said.  "When I see underprivileged people and kids, I feel for them. I want to do something for the special and underprivileged children in our country. I want to contribute to our society. I think we as human beings should all hope to better the world." she concluded. She loves to see people smile.


