

Knowledge sharing must for women empowerment

The Women's Economic Empowerment through Strengthening Market Systems project or WEESMS in short - an Embassy of Sweden funded project is implemented by iDE and The Asia Foundation. WEESMS aims to promote women's entrepreneurship and strengthen the enabling environment for women to access formal and informal employment in the labor market by supporting women-oriented and led enterprises to expand their operations through improved connections to market systems. This 5 year long project has come to an end and in celebration of its success and accomplishments, a Knowledge Dissemination event held in the capital recently

Present was M. Naveed Akbar, Team Leader, WEESMS, Mahenaz Chowdhury, Policy Advocacy, WEESMS, Asif Sultan Raju, Expert Evidence and analytics. WEESMS shared the impact, outcomes against the objectives of the programme with the media personnels and explained how Bangladesh has made significant progress towards expanding access to finance. However, they emphasised on how Bangladeshi women entrepreneurs still face major constraints to accessing finance. Lack of information, complex registration paperwork, and reliance on male family members to mediate banking interactions undermine women entrepreneurs' abilities to access growth capital. For cottage and micro entrepreneurs, availability of effective, accessible, timely and affordable formal financing is a requirement for successfully expanding their businesses. Therefore, the WEESMS programme was designed to cater to the following outcomes:

WEESMS has three intended outcomes: Increased number of women entrepreneurs and growth of women-oriented/led businesses, Improved women's access to formal and informal productive employment opportunities and Increased retention rates of women in the labor market.

Through our interventions, we partner with market actors to find impactful, sustainable models that economically empower women. For example, we are linking women entrepreneurs to some of the country's best-known online marketplaces to facilitate their access to new markets and increase sales. We connect women entrepreneurs with financial services so they can expand their businesses. We also lead national, regional, and community-level advocacy activities to encourage social change and improved policies. We also did an extensive research on: Did Research Get Attention in COVID-induced Public Policy Responses? Analysis on Research-Policy Inter linkages on MCSMEs and Women-led Enterprise.

They accomplished-- 259k USD investments from the private sectors actors in strengthening the offerings to rural women SMEs, 4M+ USD sales were generated by women SME's through diversified sales channels, 40+ Millions BDT loans were facilitated to the projects SME's through WEESMS Facilitation, 107 SME's availed loans from various FSP's through WEESMS Facilitation and support, 2705 workers have their skills developed on market-oriented skills and developing diversified products, 9370 Household members reached through gender advocacy activities to promote a more equal sharing of unpaid care work between men & women and 24 per cent increased sales volume in 2020 by the oject SME's than the previous year despite Covid-19.















Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) play a central role in economic growth and job creation in Bangladesh and there are close to one million such small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country. These enterprises contribute an estimated 23 per cent of the country's GDP and generate approximately 80% of all off-farm industrial jobs across the country. Of these SMES, approximately 10 per cent are owned and actively managed by women.The Women's Economic Empowerment through Strengthening Market Systems project or WEESMS in short - an Embassy of Sweden funded project is implemented by iDE and The Asia Foundation. WEESMS aims to promote women's entrepreneurship and strengthen the enabling environment for women to access formal and informal employment in the labor market by supporting women-oriented and led enterprises to expand their operations through improved connections to market systems. This 5 year long project has come to an end and in celebration of its success and accomplishments, a Knowledge Dissemination event held in the capital recentlyPresent was M. Naveed Akbar, Team Leader, WEESMS, Mahenaz Chowdhury, Policy Advocacy, WEESMS, Asif Sultan Raju, Expert Evidence and analytics. WEESMS shared the impact, outcomes against the objectives of the programme with the media personnels and explained how Bangladesh has made significant progress towards expanding access to finance. However, they emphasised on how Bangladeshi women entrepreneurs still face major constraints to accessing finance. Lack of information, complex registration paperwork, and reliance on male family members to mediate banking interactions undermine women entrepreneurs' abilities to access growth capital. For cottage and micro entrepreneurs, availability of effective, accessible, timely and affordable formal financing is a requirement for successfully expanding their businesses. Therefore, the WEESMS programme was designed to cater to the following outcomes:WEESMS has three intended outcomes: Increased number of women entrepreneurs and growth of women-oriented/led businesses, Improved women's access to formal and informal productive employment opportunities and Increased retention rates of women in the labor market.Through our interventions, we partner with market actors to find impactful, sustainable models that economically empower women. For example, we are linking women entrepreneurs to some of the country's best-known online marketplaces to facilitate their access to new markets and increase sales. We connect women entrepreneurs with financial services so they can expand their businesses. We also lead national, regional, and community-level advocacy activities to encourage social change and improved policies. We also did an extensive research on: Did Research Get Attention in COVID-induced Public Policy Responses? Analysis on Research-Policy Inter linkages on MCSMEs and Women-led Enterprise.They accomplished-- 259k USD investments from the private sectors actors in strengthening the offerings to rural women SMEs, 4M+ USD sales were generated by women SME's through diversified sales channels, 40+ Millions BDT loans were facilitated to the projects SME's through WEESMS Facilitation, 107 SME's availed loans from various FSP's through WEESMS Facilitation and support, 2705 workers have their skills developed on market-oriented skills and developing diversified products, 9370 Household members reached through gender advocacy activities to promote a more equal sharing of unpaid care work between men & women and 24 per cent increased sales volume in 2020 by the oject SME's than the previous year despite Covid-19.