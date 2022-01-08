

Sumona Hasan







Rosella Chatni



Ingredients:

Rosella 250 gram

Mustard oil 2 tbsp

Black cumin 1 tsp

Bay leaves 2 pcs

Dried chilies 2 pcs

Chili paste 1 tsp

Salt to taste



Method

Separate the petals of rosella from the fruits and wash properly. Heat the mustard oil in the pan. Add black cumin, bay leaves and dried chilis. Fry them a while. Add rosella petals and stir properly. Include chili paste and mix properly. When the petals will mix properly include sugar and salt. Cook for more 2/3 minutes. Ready to serve.









Ingredients:

Rosella 100 gm

Water 1 liter

Honey 4 tbsp



Method

Boil the water. Separate the petals of rosella from the fruits and wash properly. Add the petals in the boiling water. When the water will turn into red turn off the burner. Strain the water and add honey. Ready to serve.

