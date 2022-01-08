Video
Recipe

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Sumona Hasan

Sumona Hasan

Rosella which is known as Mesta Fol or ChukaiFol in Bangladesh is packed with antioxidants, chemicals that help fight free radicals. It can help to regulate the genes involved in lipid metabolism, boosting fat elimination,mitigate adipocyte hypertrophy, reducing the size of fat cells. Prominent culinary artiste Alvi Rahman Shovon presented two recipes of Rosella.  



Rosella Chatni

Ingredients:
Rosella 250 gram
Mustard oil 2 tbsp
Black cumin 1 tsp
Bay leaves 2 pcs
Dried chilies 2 pcs
Chili paste 1 tsp
Sugar 4 tbs
Salt to taste

Method
Separate the petals of rosella from the fruits and wash properly. Heat the mustard oil in the pan. Add black cumin, bay leaves and dried chilis. Fry them a while. Add rosella petals and stir properly. Include chili paste and mix properly. When the petals will mix properly include sugar and salt. Cook for more 2/3 minutes. Ready to serve.




Rosella Tea

Ingredients:
Rosella 100 gm
Water 1 liter
Honey 4 tbsp

Method
Boil the water. Separate the petals of rosella from the fruits and wash properly. Add the petals in the boiling water. When the water will turn into red turn off the burner. Strain the water and add honey. Ready to serve.



