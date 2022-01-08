

WCAB arranges workshop on “Cooking”











A successful day long workshop on "Cooking" was arranged by Women's Culinary Association of Bangladesh (WCAB) at Engineering Institute Dhaka recently. Total 200 candidates were participated in the workshop from across the country. Nazma Huda, President of WCAB was the Chair of the workshop. Women Entrepreneur Tutli Rahman, founder of Wings and Heritage Polli and President of WEA was presented at the workshop as chief guest. Saifur Rahman, General Manager of Quasem Industries Ltd. And Indian Celebrity Chef Rangan Neogi was also presented the programme as special guest. GS Nafiz Islam, Board members of WCAB Afroza Naznin Shumi, Dilruba, Aflaton and Afreen shows different recipes, cooking techniques, tips and tricks. Chef Mujib from Radisson Blue shows the techniques of carving and plating.