

Innovative winter dress in Cat’s Eye

According to Sadik Quddus, the Chief designer and director at Cat's Eye, the winter is not here as extreme as it Europe. Yet casual, stylish, aristocratic attire like blazer, jacket has become popular here. That casual dress is now hot in demand in winter. Blazers' demand is increasing day by day while tracksuits returned with bang. Hoodies and jackets also drew the attention of the customers. In addition to winter casual wear, there are also premium quality shorts, polo, denim pants and chinos in every store and online. In addition, new products will be updated on Cat's Eye Verified Facebook fan page and Instagram.



















Fashion becomes self-sufficient only if it reflects the trend and contemporary tastes. This season has not been an exception. The fashion brand Cats Eye Winter Clothing has brought winter collection to make all spellbound. All of these formal and casual outfits are tailor-made and affordable. The Cats Eye sweaters, hoodies and jackets will surely be a treat to watch.