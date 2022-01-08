Video
Kay Kraft's winter special

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

As every year, the outlets of country's leading fashion brand Kay Kraft have been decorated with special winter arrangements.
The predominant clothing of girls is shawls, lightweight sweaters, hoodies, waistcoats, five-dimensional regular arrangements of salwar-kameez, kurtis, tunics etc. There are also lightweight sweaters, hoodies, waists, full sleeve shirts, denim shirts, polo shirts, etc. for boys the winter dress includes scarf and muffler. There is variety in the ornamentation and presentation of these dresses. Made in a variety of stripe, solid, print and weaving designs, the dresses are perfect for girls this winter. These dresses will give comfort as well as warmth on a cold winter day.
Apart from Kay Kraft's Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Comilla and Khulna outlets, you can also buy winter clothes from online shops at very affordable prices.


