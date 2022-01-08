Video
Saturday, 8 January, 2022
Modular kitchens become popular for space utilization

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

SEA Kitchens Bangladesh head Samia tells observer, Modular kitchens are becoming popular in Bangladesh elsewhere in the world supporting maximum utilization of the kitchen space following user's requirement, said an emerging entrepreneur in the sector.  
Modular kitchen is a modern layout of furniture consisting of numerous units of cabinets or modules made by using different materials including wood, high-pressure laminate, metal with required accessories and which provides efficient use of space.  
Talking to the observer, SEA Kitchens Bangladesh managing director Samia Afrin said modular kitchen business in Asia Pacific is flourishing towards modern lifestyles with increasing income levels.  Shifting career from media, Samia has shown her excellence in field of entrepreneurship to become pioneer in kitchenware business.  
Regarding introducing such business in Bangladesh, Samia Afrin said, "Owing to increasing inclination towards modern lifestyles, and having the privilege of traveling to the developed countries, I have met people from different cultures and professions. I saw their lifestyle, their kitchen spaces and art-of-living that has inspired me, why not in my country!
Modular Kitchen design is sleek, modern and goes with the modern lifestyle: It has a Sleek, clean and trendy design, users can totally own the kitchen as dreamt when watching favorite cookery shows. The use of straight-line cuts gives a minimalistic yet elegant look. In response to a question on coming to the modular kitchen out of other businesses, Samia claimed the furniture are easy to install, easy to maintain.  
 "Moreover, increasing residential and commercial construction activities, rising number of restaurants and dining outlets globally is one of the key factors fuelling demand for modular kitchens and supporting market growth," said Samia.  


