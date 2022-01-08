

Trendy winter dress to ward off wintry

In this most favorite season of fashion lovers, Sailor has come up with a new campaign theme named "Get The Gang Back". With the declining effect of the pandemic, people are getting back to their normal and regular life. Friends meet up, tours and travel, night out, roaming around campus, party and meetup programmes are resuming again after a long time. And to start this celebration, everyone needs to get back to the friends group. Keeping this in mind Sailor has introduced it's winter collection with a slogan "Get The Gang back".

Sailor has brought formal and casual outfits for fashion loving mens. Winter collection has both light and heavy wear with trendy, comfortable and fashionable style combinations. Mens can also choose their wearable from a rich sports wear collection. In men's collection, Sailor has introduced new fabric variations like shiny tricot fabric, premium interlock fabric. Variation can be seen in patterns. Cut and sew, color block, thumb hole sleeve, high neck, tie dye, and several types of graphical design is available in Sailor men's winter wear collection. For heavy winter wear, Sailor brings hoodie, tracker jacket, bomber jacket, vintage leather jacket, biker jacket, sweatshirt, jogger set in the collection.

Sailor Women's Wear Collection has floral and stripe fashion blazer set, long coat, swat & velvet cropped jacket, mid length jacket, special collection of tie dye sweatshirt, fashionable comfort wear that will be perfect as sleep wear.

For kids, Sailor brings adventure and color thematic dress. Kids will find their beloved cartoon character in the winter wear. Kids dresses have variations like sweatshirt set, tie dye hoodie, track suit, play set, knit blazer, different types of denim, leggings and jeggings. To complete the outlook, Sailor has brought a vast collection of accessories. That includes men's and women's sneaker shoes, formal shoes, party shoes, belts, scarf, and different shapes of bags.







