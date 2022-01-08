Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

KUET halls reopen, classes to resume tomorrow

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

KHULNA, Jan 7: Residential halls of Khulna Engineering and Technology University (KUET) reopened on Friday after remaining closed over the unusual death of Prof. Dr Mohammad Selim Hossain.
The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of Kuet syndicate on
    Thursday morning, said Pratik Chandra Biswas, president of the teachers' association.
The university administration also announced to hold classes from January 9.
On behalf of the association, the university administration also decided to buy a Sanchayapatra of Taka 10 lakh to give it to Selim's daughter Jannatul Ferdous.
The association also demanded a permanent job in Kuet for Selim's wife according to her educational qualifications.
It also called for starting the judicial process to put those responsible for his death on trial.
Earlier on Wednesday, the university authorities expelled four students, including university unit general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Sadman Nahyan Sejan and punished forty other students over the incident.
The students were asked to follow the instructions strictly given by the authorities. Any kind of procession, meetings and rallies and other related activities will not be allowed without prior permission.
Prof Selim, 38, a teacher of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) department at the university and also the provost of Lalan Shah Hall, died on November 30.
According to faculty members of the university, Prof Selim died hours after some Chhatra League activists, led by Sadman allegedly confined the teacher to his office and mentally tortured him to accept their choice as dining manager of Lalan Shah Hall for the month of December.
During this confinement, the teacher was allegedly subjected to abuses, humiliation and threat, his colleagues said.
On December 3, the university was declared closed till December 13. Its closure was extended twice till January 7.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India fears another Covid catastrophe as cases hit 7-month high
Candidate behind bars elected UP chairman in B’baria
Calling Omicron ‘mild’ a mistake, warns WHO
KUET halls reopen, classes to resume tomorrow
Four suspected Rohingya militants arrested
Private hospital owner held on charge of child’s death
2 mayor candidates makingfrantic effort to woo voters
JSD not to join talks on EC formation


Latest News
Less is more when it comes to rice prices in Bangladesh
CDC: COVID may up risk of diabetes in children
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 35 lakh looted
Djokovic faces third day in Australian detention
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Tigers now eying historic series victory in New Zealand
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Most Read News
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Suarez ends goal drought as Atletico sail into cup last 16
KUET reopens on Sunday
1200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in Bogura
18 Kazakh security officers dead, over 700 injured
Woman, daughter among 3 killed as pickup hits CNG
Global Covid cases near 300 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft