KUET halls reopen, classes to resume tomorrow

KHULNA, Jan 7: Residential halls of Khulna Engineering and Technology University (KUET) reopened on Friday after remaining closed over the unusual death of Prof. Dr Mohammad Selim Hossain.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of Kuet syndicate on

Thursday morning, said Pratik Chandra Biswas, president of the teachers' association.

The university administration also announced to hold classes from January 9.

On behalf of the association, the university administration also decided to buy a Sanchayapatra of Taka 10 lakh to give it to Selim's daughter Jannatul Ferdous.

The association also demanded a permanent job in Kuet for Selim's wife according to her educational qualifications.

It also called for starting the judicial process to put those responsible for his death on trial.

Earlier on Wednesday, the university authorities expelled four students, including university unit general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Sadman Nahyan Sejan and punished forty other students over the incident.

The students were asked to follow the instructions strictly given by the authorities. Any kind of procession, meetings and rallies and other related activities will not be allowed without prior permission.

Prof Selim, 38, a teacher of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) department at the university and also the provost of Lalan Shah Hall, died on November 30.

According to faculty members of the university, Prof Selim died hours after some Chhatra League activists, led by Sadman allegedly confined the teacher to his office and mentally tortured him to accept their choice as dining manager of Lalan Shah Hall for the month of December.

During this confinement, the teacher was allegedly subjected to abuses, humiliation and threat, his colleagues said.

On December 3, the university was declared closed till December 13. Its closure was extended twice till January 7. -UNB













