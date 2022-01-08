Four suspected Rohingya militants arrested

Four suspected Rohingya militants were arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from the deep forest on the border of Bandarban and Cox's Bazar districts on Friday.

The arrestees have been identified as Mohammod Nur (32), Nazimullah (34), Md Aman Ullah (23), Md Khairul Amin (19), RAB-15 said in a statement.

Following a tip-off that some Rohingya men had been staying in the forest adjacent to Balukhali-Naikhyangchari road, RAB-15 increased surveillance in the area from the late hours of Thursday.

On Friday, the RAB members spotted two men carrying wood on their heads and arrested all four members of the group as

they tried to escape, the statement said.

Four locally made arms, one pistol, one sten gun, five magazines and 12 rounds of bullets were seized from their possession.

During primary interrogation, the arrestees confirmed they're all Rohingya refugees and were carrying the arms for militant activities.









