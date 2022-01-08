Video
Private hospital owner held on charge of child’s death

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Staff Correspondent

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday detained the owner of a private hospital in Shyamoli in connection to the death of a child after 'forcing a pair of twins out' over an alleged altercation related to payment of medical bills.
Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Director of RAB's Legal and Media Wing, said Golam Sarwar, the accused, was detained from Shyamoli on Friday morning.
Ayesha Begum, the
    mother of the two, brought charges against Amar Bangladesh Hospital, where she had admitted her six-month-old children.
A child named Ahmed' died on his way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital while 'Abdullah' was admitted there in a critical condition on Thursday after private hospital authorities in Shyamoli forced the under-treatment twins out due to a disagreement over payment of bills, according to a RAB statement.
The hospital owner was later held over the incident.
Ayesha is a resident of Savar's Radio Colony area. The father, Homnar Jamal from Cumilla, is an expatriate living in Saudi Arabia.
Ayesha claimed they were driven out of the hospital around 3 pm, transferred to DMCH with a man named Shahin' and one of her children died on the way.
An official of the hospital, however, denied the charges and said Ayesha had taken the twins away at her will.


