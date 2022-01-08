Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 January, 2022, 11:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

NCC Election Capmpaign

2 mayor candidates makingfrantic effort to woo voters

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Our Correspondent



Awami League nominated Mayor candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation Selina Hayat Ivy conducts her election campaign at Ward No. 11 on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Awami League nominated Mayor candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation Selina Hayat Ivy conducts her election campaign at Ward No. 11 on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election campaign is going on in full swing with two major candidates stealing the show.
Voting is scheduled for January 16 in the city. With both mayoral and councilor candidates are trying to reach the voters in person.
Activists and supporters are running to the door of the voters with promises to build a city free from unsocial activities and drugs.
Independent mayoral candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker on Friday conducted his election campaign at Bandar.
Awami League (AL) and Jatiya Party-backed chairmen of five unions of the upazila joined the campaign of 'Elephant' symbol of Taimur at Bandar with thousands of supporters of them.
Besides, former AL-backed MP from Narayanganj-5 constituency and present central leader of Nagarik Oikya SM Akram also joined the campaign.
Independent Mayor candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation Taimur Alam Khandaker conducts his election campaign at Dhakeshwari in Bandar on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Independent Mayor candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation Taimur Alam Khandaker conducts his election campaign at Dhakeshwari in Bandar on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Taimur Alam Khandaker also campaigned at Ward No. 25 of the city corporation.
Taimur, "I am not getting equal opportunity in the election campaign. I lodged a complaint today. They have erected big arches on the road. My poster is torn."
"The Election Commission is still not neutral. They are not behaving neutrally. In the port today (Friday) they (AL) are holding a public meeting with the central leaders on a huge stage. Earlier, in Siddhirganj too
    they did the same thing. It is a violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct," he added.
Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate Selina Hayat Ivy had been campaigning in Ward No 11 of the city since Friday morning.
She campaigned in different areas including Hajiganj, ACI, Talla, Killerpool and wanted vote for 'Boat' symbol. At that time, women voters welcomed her with flowers.
During the campaign, Selina Hayat Ivy said, "Wherever I go, people respond. People are running with me. I am 100 percent optimistic about winning. Inshallah I will win."
Regarding the opponent candidate's complaint, Ivy said, "We didn't use loudspeaker in the morning. I have been doing it since 2:00 pm. rather, loudspeakers of the opponent candidate (Taimur) is being used more than my one. There is no benefit in complaining. The crowd is by my side."
A festive atmosphere has been created in Narayanganj.  There is no obstruction anywhere for the opponent candidate. I'm running my campaign. Taimur uncle is running his campaign. There is no dissatisfaction or disturbance, she added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India fears another Covid catastrophe as cases hit 7-month high
Candidate behind bars elected UP chairman in B’baria
Calling Omicron ‘mild’ a mistake, warns WHO
KUET halls reopen, classes to resume tomorrow
Four suspected Rohingya militants arrested
Private hospital owner held on charge of child’s death
2 mayor candidates makingfrantic effort to woo voters
JSD not to join talks on EC formation


Latest News
Less is more when it comes to rice prices in Bangladesh
CDC: COVID may up risk of diabetes in children
Robbery at trader's house; valuables worth Tk 35 lakh looted
Djokovic faces third day in Australian detention
Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest
2 pedestrians killed in Gulistan road accident
Tigers now eying historic series victory in New Zealand
Fire at Kaptan Bazar, one killed
Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Most Read News
60 held in anti-drug drives in city
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall
India makes quarantine mandatory for overseas travellers
Suarez ends goal drought as Atletico sail into cup last 16
KUET reopens on Sunday
1200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in Bogura
18 Kazakh security officers dead, over 700 injured
Woman, daughter among 3 killed as pickup hits CNG
Global Covid cases near 300 million
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft