2 mayor candidates makingfrantic effort to woo voters







Awami League nominated Mayor candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation Selina Hayat Ivy conducts her election campaign at Ward No. 11 on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Voting is scheduled for January 16 in the city. With both mayoral and councilor candidates are trying to reach the voters in person.

Activists and supporters are running to the door of the voters with promises to build a city free from unsocial activities and drugs.

Independent mayoral candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker on Friday conducted his election campaign at Bandar.

Awami League (AL) and Jatiya Party-backed chairmen of five unions of the upazila joined the campaign of 'Elephant' symbol of Taimur at Bandar with thousands of supporters of them.

Besides, former AL-backed MP from Narayanganj-5 constituency and present central leader of Nagarik Oikya SM Akram also joined the campaign.

Independent Mayor candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation Taimur Alam Khandaker conducts his election campaign at Dhakeshwari in Bandar on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Taimur, "I am not getting equal opportunity in the election campaign. I lodged a complaint today. They have erected big arches on the road. My poster is torn."

"The Election Commission is still not neutral. They are not behaving neutrally. In the port today (Friday) they (AL) are holding a public meeting with the central leaders on a huge stage. Earlier, in Siddhirganj too

they did the same thing. It is a violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct," he added.

Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate Selina Hayat Ivy had been campaigning in Ward No 11 of the city since Friday morning.

She campaigned in different areas including Hajiganj, ACI, Talla, Killerpool and wanted vote for 'Boat' symbol. At that time, women voters welcomed her with flowers.

During the campaign, Selina Hayat Ivy said, "Wherever I go, people respond. People are running with me. I am 100 percent optimistic about winning. Inshallah I will win."

Regarding the opponent candidate's complaint, Ivy said, "We didn't use loudspeaker in the morning. I have been doing it since 2:00 pm. rather, loudspeakers of the opponent candidate (Taimur) is being used more than my one. There is no benefit in complaining. The crowd is by my side."

A festive atmosphere has been created in Narayanganj. There is no obstruction anywhere for the opponent candidate. I'm running my campaign. Taimur uncle is running his campaign. There is no dissatisfaction or disturbance, she added.







