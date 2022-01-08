Video
JSD not to join talks on EC formation

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

Calling it 'pointless', Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), led by ASM Abdur Rob, has decided not to take part in the ongoing dialogue on the reconstitution of the Election Commission (EC) at Bangabhaban.
Party president ASM Abdur Rob came up with the announcement at a press conference at his Uttara residence on Friday.
"The formation of the Election Commission is not a solution for a free and fair election. Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal is not going to participate in the dialogue for practical reasons," he said.
    He said their party also thinks the current dialogue is not conducive to protecting the dignity of the President.
Rob said the dialogue should be held on the process of formation of a 'national government', not on the election commission, for arranging a neutral election and establishing the rule of law in the country.
As the present government does not represent the spirit and determination of the constitution, he said, it has started filing new cases against the leaders and activists who are on a movement demanding a free and fair election and arresting them again in old cases. "So, the formation of the Election Commission alone is not a guarantee for a neutral election."
JSD (Rob) was scheduled to join talks with President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Monday.
Rob alleged, "The President, the government and the Election Commission are involved in the violation of the constitution in the question of election. "Those who violated the constitution should apologise to the nation."
Stating that the current Election Commission was appointed by the President, he said it has betrayed the nation by destroying the electoral system with its biased role.
The JSD president said 42 noted citizens of the country wrote a letter to the President in 209 seeking removal of the current Election Commission. "But the President did not take any action." He said their party believes that a neutral election is not possible in the country under a partisan government. "So, a guarantee for a free, fair and impartial election is now crucial. To this end, we have already presented the proposals of the national government. "
President Abdul Hamid began talks with registered political parties over the formation of the new Election Commission on December 20. The President has already invited 28 parties to join the talks at Bangabhaban.
Earlier, BNP, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), Islami Andolon Bangladesh and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) decided not to join the talks.
The tenure of the current EC, led by KM Nurul Huda, is to expire on February 14 next year. As per the constitution, a new Commission must be formed before the expiry of the present EC.    -UNB











 


