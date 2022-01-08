Land-based education for climate change resiliency stressed

Environment experts think that land based education will play a significant role for climate change resiliency.

Ainun Nishat, popular climate change expert think that Bangladesh as one of the climate change vulnerable countries will face adverse impact of climate change and this indigenous knowledge of local people will help in adapting to such weather calamities.

"The senior citizens, women and men from this community carry important knowledge on climate-related information through the traditional weather forecasting calendar (Abohouya ponjika) that they preserved from generation to generation," he said while talking over phone.

He also noted that marginal people including farmers, fisher folks, weavers, blacksmiths, and others who are living in the rural part of Bangladesh their livelihood is mainly dependent on various land-based traditional knowledge.

They actively follow this natural and traditional knowledge especially after being seriously hit by climate change impacts.

"The women from this community observe the changes of six seasons and 12 months through bio-indicator of the ecosystem, such as the intensity of high tide and low tide by observing the position of stars and the shape of the moon," he said.

Different marginal communities including the Hindus for example, take different decisions by following this Bangla Ponjika (a local document of thousands of years) including agricultural activities, marriage, travel, and social activities, he added.

This Hindu community also believes in different totem cultures, social and religious taboos which also play an important role in the conservation of biodiversity and the rhythm of local weather, he said.

They get some advance messages about weather changes and climate fluctuation through astronomical documents, Khanar Bachan (traditional verses-proverb), and other oral-based traditional knowledge.

Pavel Partha, Biodiversity expert, said that Bangladesh is a natural and culturally diversified country where various

ethnic and religious communities live. It is composed of linguistically diversified people, 85 per cent are Muslims, over 12 per cent Hindus and rest 3 per cent are Christians, Buddhists and of other communities.

"Lives and livelihoods of population of this country are deeply connected with and affected by outcome of climate as close to half of the population ( 44 per cent of population as per BDHS statistics as of now) still live on agriculture," he said.

However, talking about erratic pattern of weather, he said Bangladesh like one of climate change hit countries witnesses' extreme rainfall, drought, floods, cyclone.

"Because of the recent changes of the weather in last thirty years, people have been observing changes of diseases pattern which had not been here," he added.

They follow the changes in the trees' life cycles and the mating time and style of the wildlife in each season and based on this knowledge they understand the possible weather consequences they might face in the future like cyclones, storms, flooding, drought, irregular rains and other climatic consequences.

They also practiced and arranged some rituals and festivals in each season and in each specific month as an expression of gratitude (thanksgiving) to Mother Nature.

This is a fact that they can feel the vibration of any hazard and disaster before it is about to happen and they perceive it through using their traditional knowledge and can take various measures as pre disaster, during disaster and post disaster.

However, various research reports, compared with other neighbouring countries, suggest that this minority of people living in the coastal area of Bangladesh, victims of climate change impact, are able to protect themselves by following various land based education.

Dr Delwar Hussain, a nutrition expert, said the patterns of rain, long winter, crop harvesting, availability of natural birds, insects, frogs, and animals that used to be useful in maintaining the environment are disrupted.

" Productions of varieties of rice and fishes that were considered as healthy have vanished, instead different genetic yield varieties of rice have been introduced to meet up the enormous demands of huge population that in fact are causing diabetes as those rice are highly glucose producing," he said.

Referring to these indigenous knowledge he said, "We have the generation who knew the folk stories and who memorized the ancient wisdoms of weather which is possible to collect from different parts of the country."






