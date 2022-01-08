Video
Saturday, 8 January, 2022
Birth Centenary Of Bangabandhu

BCL to set up 100 libraries across country

Published : Saturday, 8 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has decided to establish 100 model libraries across the country on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also the founder of Chhatra League.
According to Chhatra League sources, these model libraries will be set up under the supervision of BCL central Library Affairs Secretary Syed Imam Baker, also President of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET).
Meanwhile, Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the library at the organization's central office at 23, Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on January 4 during the organization's 74th founding anniversary.
Regarding the BCL libraries while talking to the Daily Observer Syed Imam Baker said, "One hundred libraries would be set up across the country on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh
    Mujibur Rahman under the direct direction of Central BCL President Al-Nahian Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee."
"Libraries have been named Matribhumi (Motherland). Three books written by Bangabandhu and thirty books written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be available in the libraries. Besides, books written by current and former Chhatra League leaders and books written by all progressive writers on the history of Bangabandhu and Liberation War will be included," Baker added.
He said that these libraries will be set up in the office rooms of district and upazila units of Chhatra League.


